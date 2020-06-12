Donate Now

WCNC Charlotte and our radio partners 96.9 The Kat and 102.9 The Lake are teaming up for a virtual donation drive to help Loaves & Fishes, a network of food pantries. They are seeing nearly triple the need for emergency groceries as hard financial times and employment hit the state and Mecklenburg County hard due to the Coronavirus.

Loaves & Fishes is currently seeing 3,000 people a week and only have about five weeks of food left on the shelf. We know that times are tough and not everyone can give. That's ok. But if you can, every little bit helps.

WCNC Charlotte will match all donations up to the first $5,000. So if you donate $10, with the match from WCNC Charlotte, that will be $20 to Loaves & Fishes to help feed those in need.