This year we are calling upon San Diego volunteers to clean up their local beaches, parks, and other public areas countywide where people gather to celebrate the July 4 holiday.

We are unable to host community cleanups due to the coronavirus pandemic. But we still need all hands on deck to do this important cleanup! Please RSVP if you would like to participate, and we will get in touch with more information!

Historically, July 5 has been known as the dirtiest beach day of the year, following Independence Day celebrations. Last year, 775 volunteers worked together at 5 different cleanup sites to remove almost 4,000 lbs of trash in only 3 hours!

While the beach is a perfect place to celebrate the July 4 holiday, the “Morning After” exemplifies the disastrous consequences that our reliance on wasteful, single-use plastic products wreaks upon our coastal environment.

You can download our volunteer data sheet HERE. For more information on our cleanup protocols and safety guidelines during the pandemic, check out our Solo Cleanup webpage.

Any questions? Please email our Beach Cleanup Coordinator at Roberta@surfirdersd.org!